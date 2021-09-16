Row As Dames Accuses Plp Supporters Of Campaigning At Polling Site

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Mount Moriah 4

A heated argument erupted at Government High School on Thursday morning after Mount Moriah incumbent Marvin Dames accused Progressive Liberal Party supporters of campaigning at the polling site on Election Day.



In an interview with The Tribune, National Security Minister Marvin Dames called the move "unacceptable", warning that campaigning is over and now is the time for the Bahamians to make their choice.



He said he was concerned when he saw the PLP supporters allegedly "interfering" with voters on the line.



"One of the concerns I have and my team, we were in place at our office around 3:45 this morning and so we went through a series of briefings and so I always remind my team that we have to set examples. It's all about respect. It's all about how you're perceived," Mr Dames said.

"The campaigning is over. People should have already made up their minds and it's now up to them to exercise their constitutional rights. I was very concerned when I showed up here this morning when you have the candidate along with the attorney and a group of others interfering with the voters on the line.

"That's a no no so I reported it to the police as well as the returning officers. That's unacceptable. You can't have that and it's bothersome especially when you have international observers who are here viewing the process. We want them to see that we're civil and can conduct free and fair elections and that's what it ought to be about."