Row As Dames Accuses Plp Supporters Of Campaigning At Polling Site

A heated argument erupted at Government High School on Thursday morning after Mount Moriah incumbent Marvin Dames accused Progressive Liberal Party supporters of campaigning at the polling site on Election Day.
In an interview with The Tribune, National Security Minister Marvin Dames called the move "unacceptable", warning that campaigning is over and now is the time for the Bahamians to make their choice.
He said he was concerned when he saw the PLP supporters allegedly "interfering" with voters on the line.
"One of the concerns I have and my team, we were in place at our office around 3:45 this morning and so we went through a series of briefings and so I always remind my team that we have to set examples. It's all about respect. It's all about how you're perceived," Mr Dames said.
"The campaigning is over. People should have already made up their minds and it's now up to them to exercise their constitutional rights. I was very concerned when I showed up here this morning when you have the candidate along with the attorney and a group of others interfering with the voters on the line.
"That's a no no so I reported it to the police as well as the returning officers. That's unacceptable. You can't have that and it's bothersome especially when you have international observers who are here viewing the process. We want them to see that we're civil and can conduct free and fair elections and that's what it ought to be about."
Comments
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
People have brains. Stop acting like people dont have brains with these antiquated rules. Be outraged at all thise allegations Adrian Gibson wint answer and how Renward Wells driver get on the frontline worker's honorarium list
DonAnthony 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
Adrian Gibson is a disgrace to Long Island with all these allegations of corruption he refuses to answer.
licks2 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
Are you for real?? Typical PLP atitude. . ."I do as I please. . .no rules for me"!!
I noticed the same at our polling stations. . .they een give a damn. . .they even have on their party shirts!! Also, I did see an FNM woman doing the same thing right in ear shot of the polling stations!! But don't let people hear yinna talk such renagade nonsense. . .thats what have them so "fraid" of voting for a PLP under Brave now!! And yinna come "round here" saying this foolishness!! This kindda talks only "settle" in their minds of voters why they need to vote against the PLP!! The polling time een over yet and yall lawless PLP supporters them done start yinna crappie ways!!
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Typical sycophant response.
Im not PLP, FNM, DNA or Independent. Your groveling and water bucket carrying to support asininity is extremelly sickening
The only thing I would find adverse on election day would be people "harassing" voters or someone trying to hand off money to vote. You've been stuck in this banana republic so long youre completely brainwashed . Standing next to me in the voter's booth and telling me to vote PLP FNM DNA COI XYZ will not change what I do. Handing me a flyer will not change my mind. Come watch me not listen to you. All you did was waste your time.
We establish these stupid antiquated rules and then defend them like they the family jewels. Everybody driving with windows up, in AC, must wear a mask at all times. Abd you had intelligent people defending it!! Because, Minnis said it, so everybody defend it, we need our contract. Then you had police locking up people for going to the pump for water.. Until one day someone said, thats a really stupid rule. Oh, ok we'll stop.
This block on media on election day is ridiculous. And clearly enacted by a govt that was afraid of a groundswell opposition. The antidote is not to block the airwaves, just do the right thing.
licks2 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Ya know how ya sound though? Read my record on this site and read yours!! I rest my case there fella!! Carry on smartly nah. . .ya hear?
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
When we move to mail in ballots exactly how are you going to enforce this rule? Thats how you know its dumbness
TalRussell 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Takes a Marvin, — wearing his red party's campaign colour, — is pretty much how he and gilded cabinet colleagues, — only show their faces, — after presented with an opportunity, — sensationalize a situation, — Yes?
M0J0 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
Lol always crying. Sure if he has another child he probly will call them plp as much as he calls it. lol
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Marvin Dames is no boy scott, no moral authority. Dames we remember Shane Gibson and the Frank Smith cases it speakes volumes.
John 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Marvin Dames having another Meltdown? Call in the drones!
TalRussell 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
The 2021 election, — is still a moving picture for another 4 hours, — Starring roles for such colouful characters,— like Marvin, Minnis, Renward, Montagu's Dionisio James, Desmond, and Jefferey.
Comrades, — such characters — isn't something the colony's Popoulaces — should ever get used to. — Really, you want a 5 more year sequel to these characters, — Yes?
