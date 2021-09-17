Dna Fails To Win One Seat At The Polls

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE Democratic National Alliance yesterday congratulated the Progressive Liberal Party on its victory after failing to win any seats at the polls for a third election.

In a statement last night, the third party congratulated incoming Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis as the new leader of the nation.

“Today, the Bahamian people spoke loud and clear. In spite of what is being described as a historic low voter turnout, the majority of Bahamians that voted have selected their new leaders,” the DNA said.

“I extend congratulations and well wishes to the Honourable Philip ‘Brave’ Davis who is expected to be sworn in as the next prime minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. I also extend congratulations to all the candidates that were both successful and unsuccessful in the general elections. It is always a noble and sacrificial endeavor to offer one’s self in service to (their) country.”

The DNA also thanked all of the candidates that represented them for their hard work, perseverance as well as the commitment they had to their respective campaigns and the country.

“Our democracy is deepened when we have a smooth transition of power from one administration to another,” the statement continued. “I am proud to be a part of a nation that values and guards its democracy. The general elections are now over and the task of unifying the nation must commence in earnest. We must all work together to build a better Bahamas for our children and children’s children. May God continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Last night, Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain also congratulated the candidates of his newly formed party for being a part of history. Despite the COI’s failure to win a seat, he insisted the party has “planted a seed’’ that will spark the beginning of a “new era” for the nation. In several constituencies, the COI outperformed the DNA.

“I want to congratulate every one of you who have been a part of making history,” he stated in a video posted on his Facebook page. “Six months ago, this organisation was formed...and we have made history. No organisation has been able to form, organise (and) roll out in such a quick time.

“Some people said that we lost the election (but) we didn’t lose, we won. We did not win at the polls, but we transformed the conversation of an entire nation. We have changed the trajectory of an entire nation; we have transformed the thinking and mindset of The Bahamas. And so, I want to congratulate all of you who sacrificed to make this happen. It was a good political move and the only move of the established parties to call a snap election because they saw that this movement was growing so fast and they had to move before it took root.”

Mr Bain insisted the COI has forced the more established political parties to alter their manifestos and respond to everything the party has said and done.

“What we have done is we have planted a seed. I always tell people that you don’t plant seeds, you plant trees and it leads to forests. And we’ve planted a seed in the hearts and minds of all of the Bahamian people.

“...Tonight they could not block us out because we were clearly there. We made our presence known. Something has begun, a new era has been sparked. For all of you out there who are wondering where do we go from here, nothing has changed.

“We continue on this mission, nothing worth having happens fast.”