Gb Election Turnout Slow But Steady

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

VOTER turnout on Grand Bahama was a bit slow but steady at the various polling stations on the island, particularly during the first half of the day.

There was a lull between the hours of 10am and noon when voters began to trickle in one by one.

Returning officers reported that while more people turned out early at 8am, the crowds were not as large as they had anticipated.

“We had a little crowd this morning, but nothing much,” reported returning officer Cristian Palacious, administrator for East Grand Bahama. “After that, persons were coming in one at a time and it was not as crowded as anticipated.”

Ms Palacious said there was slow voter turnout at the Maurice Moore Primary, Walter Parker Primary and Freeport Primary Schools, and in East End.

According to voters, the process went smoothly and quickly. Social distancing, hand sanitising, and mask wearing were enforced.

At the Freeport Primary School, there were several polling divisions for East Grand Bahama.

While there, The Tribune spoke with voter Michael Hinley who said the process was easy and fast.

“It was very simple; I parked outside, came down and voted,” he said. “There was one person in front of me, so I was in and out in five minutes.”

Mr Hinley believes it is important to have a say in who governs the country.

“It is always important to vote and have a voice in the community, and in who leads the nation and governs us, and steers us in the right direction,” he said.

“Grand Bahama needs leadership, which is what it needs; Grand Bahama is always left to the wayside,” Mr Hinley said.

Although the wait time was longer for Bradley Neymour, he said the voting process was smooth.

“It went pretty smooth,” he said. “I came out after 9.30am and it took about 25 to 30 minutes; I came to vote just to make my voice be heard and to exercise my constitutional rights.”

A couple who only gave their first names, Cornell and Carnisha, came to vote dressed in the colours of the various political parties. They wanted to send a message to Bahamians, they said.

“I came out in all the colours to show the people it is not all about a particular party,” Cornell said. “You could pick one party, but at the end of the day, we all are still one (people).”

Asked why he felt it was important to vote he said: “It was important to come out and make a change.”

Carnisha said what they are demonstrating is unity. “It is about unity. We do not want to be divided at the end of the day because everyone can make their choices. You make your choice …but we have to still realise we are one people.”

She thinks that young people are going to make a difference in this election.

“Our voice normally doesn’t be heard and now we are making a big change in this election,” she said.

Jack Hayward Senior High School served as polling divisions for Marco City and Pineridge.

The returning officer for Marco City Ivan Butler reported a good turnout early in the morning but said it slowed significantly around noon.

He anticipated that it would pick up later in the afternoon.

“It started out a bit hectic this morning, and the crowd died down around noon. It is slow at this point, and many voters are not turned out as yet. At 8am, most took advantage and voted early because there is usually a rush in the afternoon, so we anticipate a crowd later this afternoon,” he said.

Observers from the Organization of American States were on the ground at Jack Hayward Senior High School to observe and monitor the process.

Marco City constituent Patrick Ferguson said he came out early to vote to avoid the long lines in the afternoon. “The process was very quick, and I came out because I know as the day goes on it will get busier,” he said.

In Pineridge and Central Grand Bahama, voters were trickling in. They also reported that a smooth process.