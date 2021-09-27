Insight: Serious Soul Searching For The Right Man To Lead

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

IN the post-mortem of an embarrassing landslide election defeat, the Free National Movement is a party some would say let the trappings of governance go to their heads. Others would put the blame squarely on the shoulders of their leader, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. Taken altogether, the cocktail which resulted in the loss at the polls on September 16 suggests a party, much like the PLP of 2017, that needs to do some serious internal evaluation.

This may not have been a destination the Minnis administration wanted to arrive at – but it is one that was not reached by mistake. Indeed, this loss was very calculated in that the decisions that were made came largely at the behest of one man – which is never a good practice in a democratic nation. Now, as the party is seemingly committed to charting a new course, Dr Minnis has been granted his wish to remain the leader of the Opposition when Parliament begins next month.

While some would have preferred to see the former Prime Minister’s head roll, this is the right decision by the Executive Council of the FNM. For one, it will be far less complicated than not even allowing the seat to cool before potentially swapping leaders at the convention, scheduled to be held in November barring no surprises. Additionally, Dr Minnis should be the one to face the music and defend his record in office, and no one else, once Parliament opens. Love or hate the job he did, this is the way it should be done.

Moreover, the damage done to the FNM brand would not be saved much by someone else filling in as the Opposition Leader for the next month or so. In many respects, what’s done is done, and the only chances of a clean slate exist by taking the heat upfront and allowing a new leader to take the reins and carry on the business of holding the government’s feet to the fire.

However, there have been whispers that some believe that this, too, is an elaborate plot by the former prime minister to keep command of the party heading into a next election. Many have discussed the fact he has only said he would not nominate himself for leadership at the next convention. However, that does not mean he would not accept if he is nominated by someone else.

Certainly, stranger things have happened in politics.

Putting it plainly, the FNM has to know this would be a leap into political oblivion, as the Bahamian people have indeed spoken. They have had their fill of the competent authority.

That said, the FNM needs to carefully assess where it wants to go as it moves ahead.

The leaders who followed former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham were not superstars by any stretch of the imagination. Both Tommy Turnquest and Dr Minnis were thought to be abysmal as leaders of the party.

For what was supposed to be an easily won second term for the FNM, their party was not only rejected, but may have seen its political capital account go deeper into the red than the PLP did after its 2017 rout.

Regaining the trust of the citizenry will be a tall task – and that’s an understatement to say the least.

Some of the names circulating the leadership discussion begin with those who survived the wave that swept away 28 seats from the former government on election day. Of the current FNM Members of Parliament that have set their sights on the leadership of the party are St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright - rising star as a political newcomer under the last administration - and Marco City MP Michael Pintard. Pintard, a veteran in politics and former chairman of the party, rose to prominence under the tutelage of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham as one of the Young Turks – rising superstars within the FNM of the late 90s. Central Grand Bahama and East Grand Bahama MPs Iram Lewis and Kwasi Thompson, respectively, have also reportedly set their sights on the leadership. However, they both have much less realistic chances of being successful.

Cartwright, also, while having accumulated much goodwill with the people of St Barnabas, was able to develop much of his popularity in the constituency based on the power he was afforded as the former chairman of Parks and Public Beaches Authority. Without that ability to empower many of his constituents, he will have to dig deep into his arsenal as he has never had the opportunity to show and prove what he can do in Cabinet.

For his part, Pintard has a clear advantage.

Other names floating around outside the House of Assembly are former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands, who sought to be deputy leader of the party back in 2016, but later pulled his bid for second-in-command at the party’s last convention.

With no clear path to leadership for any of those, the next month and some will be very interesting to watch as the FNM tries to figure out its future identity.

The PLP failed to effectively rebrand but found good fortune in the former Prime Minister’s grossly unpopular style of leadership. The FNM, which already has a handicap going into the next sitting of Parliament with a leader viewed unfavourably, is going to be bludgeoned on their record for the past four and a half years.

With a debt crisis, a pandemic-exacerbated healthcare crisis, and unfulfilled promises to the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian, the government has no shortage of material to go on the offensive against the Opposition.

Hopefully, the biggest lesson in all of this is you cannot afford to take shortcuts in life and in politics – particularly with identifying a leader. Political gamesmanship and craftiness can only take a person so far. The ability to lead is what sets apart mice from men when the bright lights are on.

In the weeks ahead, the wisdom the FNM will need to display will dictate the future of the party.