$3m Worth Of Marijuana Seized In Drug Bust

POLICE seized $3 million worth of marijuana in an early morning drug bust on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said Drug Enforcement Unit officers received information Thursday morning about a jitney that was suspected of transporting marijuana.

Around 3.30am, the officers intercepted the bus fitting the description and officers followed the bus onto Boatswain Hill and then onto a dirt road.

ASP Peters said passengers on the bus attempted to throw items from the vehicle. Mobile Patrol officers collected four bags, which contained suspected marijuana, while DEU officers continued their pursuit of the bus onto various dirt roads in the Boatswain Hill area.

The bus ended up on the side of the street and three suspects escaped from the bus, ASP Peters said.

Police found 100 sacks of marijuana which weighed 3,053 pounds.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $3,053,000.