Woman Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire

Police are investigating after a woman died when her car crashed and caught fire on Sir Milo Butler Highway early on Friday morning.

According to reports, at around 2am, the woman was driving a white Kia Serato when the car collided into the median and overturned onto the southbound lane. The vehicle came to a stop and then caught fire.

Police arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. After Fire Services had extinguished the fire, the woman’s body was found in the driver’s seat.

Police will await an identification from a next of kin to confirm the victim’s identity.