Man Shot Dead At Barbershop

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN in his mid-20s was shot and killed at a barbershop on Sunday afternoon, police said.



Supt of Police Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that officers were alerted to a shooting at the interval of Baillou Hill Road and Marshall Road sometime before 4pm Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.



“Our initial investigations reveal that the male was a patron of a barbershop when a lone gunman walked in and discharged the firearm at him. The victim managed to walk down the step and collapsed. EMS visited the scene and pronounced him lifeless,” Supt Peters said.