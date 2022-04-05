Medals For Grand Bahama Officers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith presented medals to some 60 police officers in Grand Bahama yesterday.

The event, held at the Sir Albert Miller Law Enforcement Complex, in Freeport was the first time the Police Award of Medals ceremony was held outside of New Providence.

Twelve officers received the medal for gallantry for acts of bravery and great courage in circumstances of extreme danger during Hurricane Dorian, while 43 were given medals for long service and good conduct.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander were present.

The medal for gallantry is awarded to officers who have performed acts of great courage in circumstances of extreme danger. The officers who received this medal are: Superintendent Wendell Clarke, Superintendent Annmarie Neely, Superintendent Advardo Dames, Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle, ASP Elie Ariscar, Inspector Etric White, Inspector Bryant Outten, Sergeants 2654 Melvin Thompson, 519 Eugene Outten, 3137 Nelson Botin, 3243 Sherwin Moore, and 3703 Glen Telusma.

The medal for meritorious service is awarded for distinguished service characterised by devotion to duty. The medal of long service and good conduct is awarded to officers who have completed 18 years of continuous service on the force and who have a history of good conduct.

The medal of faithful service is awarded to reserve officers who have completed 15 years of voluntary service in the police reserves and who have performed such service faithfully.

Mr Munroe told the award recipients that their contributions to the RBPF and the wider Bahamian society have been immeasurable.

He said the officers being awarded performed above and beyond the call of duty and are being recognised for their invaluable contribution.

Mr Munroe believes it is an exciting time to be a police officer as the Royal Bahamas Police Force celebrates 182 years of dedicated service.

“The force today has 182 years of rich law enforcement tradition. A tradition that is marked by the organisation’s ability to adapt, evolve, and overcome challenges of all kinds to better service the public,” Mr Munroe said.

He thanked officers for their service to the Bahamas in helping to create safer communities.

He told them their profession as a police officer is a huge undertaking that carries a lot of responsibility.

The government, he said, will ensure that they are given all the tools that are necessary for them to battle criminals.

He said for proper functioning of the police force, there must be properly trained personnel, adequate equipment, and a sound organised structure of administrative command and supervision.

However, he stressed that for best results, the morale of men and women must also be kept on a high level.

“All personnel should be eager and willing to do a good job,” he said.

“Officers, you have certainly been doing your part, and today your efforts, bravery, going above and beyond, and sustained loyalty to the force is today being recognised and honoured,” Mr Munroe said.