‘Significant’ Wait For Non-Urgent Surgeries

THE Public Hospitals Authority yesterday said there may be significant wait times for non-urgent surgical procedures at Princess Margaret Hospital.

In a press statement, PHA said this is due to the suspension of non-emergency surgical procedures as part of the ever-evolving COVID-19 management protocols, coupled with nursing shortages throughout the system.

It came after a news report claimed that a mother in need of surgery has been at PMH for about two months. There are also reports of an unresolved backlog of non-emergency surgeries at the hospital.

“While the Authority does not address specific cases in the media to preserve patient confidentiality, the PHA and hospital management acknowledge that there may be significant wait times for non-urgent surgical procedures at the hospital, resulting from the suspension of non-emergency surgical procedures as part of the ever-evolving COVID-19 management protocols, coupled with nursing shortages throughout the system,” PHA said in a statement yesterday.

“PMH continues to triage all surgical cases prioritising procedures based on the critical nature of each case.

“Members of the public are encouraged to follow all announcements and advisories from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information regarding hospital and public health services.”

The public was also urged to use PMH’s Client Feedback Line at 825-3438 to voice concerns or queries.

“This dedicated line of communication allows for efficient response and immediate resolve where possible.

“As part of the process of in-patient care, the hospital provides family consultation and updates to the patient’s next of kin as specified according to the patient’s request. The public is reminded that visitation is allowed at the discretion of the attending physician based on the critical nature of each case.”