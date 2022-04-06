Coalition Reiterates Opposition To Oil Drilling

A COALITION of activists, business owners and tourism advocates, has reaffirmed its position calling for a permanent nationwide ban on oil drilling following the most recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

The report, published on Monday, called on global leaders to make major shifts towards renewable energy and significantly cut carbon emissions in order to stave off the harshest effects of climate change.

The coalition said it is convinced any offshore drilling approvals will compromise the future well-being of The Bahamas.

“The reality is that greenhouse gas emissions, which are causing global warming, are at their highest levels in human history,” said IPCC Working Group III Co- Chair Jim Skea. “It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5˚C (2.7˚F). Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

“We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee. “I am encouraged by climate action being taken in many countries. There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.”

Based on the findings of the IPCC, the coalition believes no new investments in fossil fuels are possible if the world is to keep temperatures to 1.5˚C.

“The newest IPCC report released (Monday) confirms that developing an energy system based on renewable energy and storage is the best way to ensure long-term energy security,” said coalition member Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, of BREEF, “but annual solar and wind investments must more than double in 2023-2032 compared with 2021 to keep below 1.5˚C within reach.

“The report also emphasised the importance of reducing our global demand for energy. Energy efficiency is something that children are learning in school and taking home to their families. It has immediate cost savings, as well as important implications for a sustainable future.”

Coalition member Rashema Ingraham of Waterkeepers Bahamas said, “The report also highlighted that ‘coordinated cross-sectoral policies and planning must be the focus to support the linkages between mitigation’ which means that all stakeholders must be able to access and provide information of land management, ecosystem services and usages.

“The cross-sectoral policies and planning steps must be advanced with a sense of urgency, and should be transparent where it can and should be shared across all media.”

Our Islands, Our Future is a coalition of over 150 businesses, environmental groups, tourism advocates, and other Bahamian and international leaders determined to stop offshore oil drilling in The Bahamas.

Over 96,000 global citizens and Bahamians have joined the coalition in asking Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis to cancel all oil licences and permanently ban all offshore oil drilling in the country’s waters now and into the future.