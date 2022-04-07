Governor General Falls Ill In Eleuthera

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith will be airlifted to New Providence from Eleuthera after falling ill on the island on Thursday, Press Secretary Clint Watson said.
Sir Cornelius took ill while he was attending an event, Mr Watson said.
Additional details were not immediately available on Thursday, however Mr Watson said Sir Cornelius was conscious.
More details will be released later today.
