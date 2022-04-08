Gb ‘Is Famous For Pipeline Projects’

By YOURI KEMP

A Grand Bahama businessman yesterday said the island is “famous for having things in the pipeline” and he will believe the Grand Lucayan has been sold when he sees it.

James Rolle, Dolly Madison’s general manager, told Tribune Business: “I just hope a deal comes through along with some other things the Government has spoken about. I understand they are going to start focusing on getting the airport sorted out, and that is critical because a hotel without an airport isn’t anything.

“The airport is even more of a priority than the hotel at this point in time. The hotel is just one of the mainstays for tourism. We have a couple of hotels opened now, but the airport is the entity that sustains the hotels on the island.”

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister, earlier this week said the Government has narrowed the potential Grand Lucayan buyers down to three, with each of their proposals likely to be acceptable. He added that the Government hopes to select the preferred bidder, namely the one they will enter exclusive sales negotiations with, by the end of this month.

In the meantime, the Government has also launched the initial pre-qualification bidding round for Grand Bahama International Airport, setting a 30-day deadline to receive responses as it seeks an investor willing to team with it in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

While not buying into the hype surrounding proposed investment projects for Freeport and Grand Bahama, Mr Rolle said he remains cautiously optimistic. “Grand Bahama is famous for having things in the pipeline, and I just pray and hope that things break through. So for people in Grand Bahama we have to believe it when we see it. What we have is a hopeful promise,” he added.

The Grand Lucayan’s Lighthouse Point complex remains open for guests, along with the restaurant on-property. “The Lighthouse Point is open seven days a week and it’s not a totally dead property, but I think for the whole property more than 80 percent is really stagnant and not doing anything now,” Mr Rolle said

Alfredo Bridgewater, owner/operator of Coco Nutz, added: “I just saw the story on the $1.6bn being in the pipeline for Grand Bahama, so I am positive about all of the activity set to take place on the island.

“The Grand Lucayan being sold is directly in line with my business, so I am thankful, but I don’t know how soon it will get up and running. I am looking forward to it bringing more business for my coconut cruises bike tours. Most of my business now comes from the cruise ships, so this would be like a new business line if we can get folks coming in from the local hotel. I have more free days and I can always schedule them in on the non-cruise days.”