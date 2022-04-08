Updated: Governor General Remains In Doctors Hospital Under Observation

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Government press secretary Clint Watson said the Governor General remains in Doctors Hospital under observation by his medical team. He continues to rest comfortably.

EARLIER STORY:

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith was airlifted from Eleuthera to New Providence on Thursday after suffering from what is believed to be heat exhaustion as he attended an official event on the island, Press Secretary Clint Watson said.

Sir Cornelius was taken to Doctors Hospital where, at last report, he was under observation by medical personnel.

However, Mr Watson said he was expected to be fine.

"From all indications and initial assessments it appeared the Governor General may have experienced heat exhaustion," Mr Watson said in an update on Thursday afternoon, noting that it is also Sir Cornelius’ 85th birthday.

"According to the Secretary to the Governor General Jack Thompson they were in Eleuthera on official business. They enjoyed a 'great' ceremony at PA Gibson Primary School, North Eleuthera and proceeded to take photos outside after that event.

"His Excellency complained of not feeling well. He was taken to the local clinic and seen by a doctor, who advised that he seek further medical attention.

"His Excellency was airlifted to Nassau and taken by ambulance to Doctors Hospital. During the entire ordeal he was awake and aware."