By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was arraigned on Friday accused of marijuana possession.

David Gardner, 41, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs after he was arrested on April 5 for allegedly having five ounces of Indian hemp.

In court Gardner pleaded not guilty to his charge.

The magistrate granted him bail at $1,500 with two sureties.

Gardner’s case was adjourned to April 27.