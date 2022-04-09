Man Dies In Police Involved Shooting

A man is dead after being shot by police responding to an armed robbery in Delancy Street early on Saturday.

According to reports, officers responding to the robbery were patrolling Hospital Lane North at around 1am when they saw a man who aroused their suspicion.

As they were about to confront him, he produced a firearm. The officers then fired at him, hitting him several times.

Then they recovered the man’s firearm and discovered that he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Emergency Medical Service arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Coroner visited the scene and was appraised of the facts. Investigations into this matter are ongoing, on completion the file will be forwarded to the Coroner's office where an inquest will be held.