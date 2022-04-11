Baark Given Support By Government

THE government has pledged to support the Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK) through grant funding.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis made the announcement while speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the organisation’s mobile clinic van on Friday on the grounds of Collins House.

“I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to BAARK for celebrating a major achievement in your commitment to assist the community,” Mr Davis said.

“For the past 13 years, your management of critical care has positively impacted dogs and cats throughout the country. This mobile clinic is a critical step in making an important difference in our animal population. Your community outreach has also impacted some 2,300 children who have participated in your programmes.”

He said it is proven that children’s exposure to animals at a young age teaches them empathy, which is the foundation for a caring and compassionate society. He thanked senior advisor at BAARK Ronald Ulrick for donating the van and said that it was the government’s intention to provide grant funding to support the organisation’s efforts.

On Saturday, BAARK held an open house for its mobile clinic at Ty’s Place on Village Road.

BAARK was formed in 2009 by a small group of animal advocates after it was revealed that up to 50 animals were euthanised on a weekly basis after being surrendered by their owners or were stray animals roaming the streets. The mission of BAARK is to spay/neuter animals and to conduct educational projects to reduce the number of homeless animals.