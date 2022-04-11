Bahamian Killed In Us Road Crash

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ONE Bahamian man is dead and another is in hospital in the United States after a car crash in New Haven, Connecticut, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday.

The incident happened early on Saturday morning.

In a press statement, the ministry said the New Haven Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Congress Avenue and College Street where a black Chevrolet Cruz was significantly damaged from hitting a tree.

Fire crews, the statement said, worked to put out the flames of the actively burning vehicle as well as to remove both men using the jaws of life.

Paramedics and medical teams confirmed that one of the passengers died of his injuries. He was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Rolle, Jr.

He was a student of the University of New Haven in West Haven. The other passenger, who was said to be the driver, is Bahamian Kenu Adderley, 26, of West Haven.

He is listed in stable condition, after he was treated with life-threatening injuries. According to US reports, Adderley is a graduate of the University of New Haven.

International reports state the Fire Department was dispatched to the site of the crash around 3.30am.

Yesterday, Raymond Rolle Sr, said the loss of his son has dealt a blow to his close-knit family.

He said he was in disbelief initially to hear of his son’s death, especially as the men were headed to pick up the components they needed to complete a school project.

He said officials have told the family rain was a factor in the crash.

Mr Rolle Sr said: “He was a very quiet intelligent young man. Very mannerly and was the type of fella that excelled and came through Kingsway Academy, graduated through QC, and went off to New Haven University to study computer engineering and he was about to complete his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree in September.

“He was a very smart young man and for me he was really gifted and he was the type of fella, he never said nothing much and as he became older, he came to his own and like a model child that you would want other young people to follow. That was the type of person he was, but he was never aggressive. He knew what he wanted to do and no doubt he would have gone on to do great things and become a great young man.”

He also said: “My wife Linda and I and my son and daughter we would be up late in the night because we are close-knitted and going for dinner all the time and he was the life of the family and he was a bundle of joy.

“So, this is a huge blow. We were looking forward to him graduating, especially just speaking with him the night before. I was in disbelief. When they called my wife, she was at the hotel they were having a gathering and they called her and when she called me at home I heard my daughter I couldn’t believe it. I said there has to be another side to this story, maybe my wife didn’t get it right.

“It’s going to be rough but by the grace of God we will make it.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Bahamas Consulate General in New York has been and will remain in contact with the families of both men and stands ready to assist wherever possible.

Additionally, the press statement said Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell extends condolences.

The ministry further requested prayers from the public for the deceased and the man recuperating in the hospital.