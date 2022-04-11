Government Plans To Build 140 Affordable Homes In Gb

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE government intends to construct over 140 affordable homes in Grand Bahama, Minister of Transport and Housing Jobeth Coleby-Davis said on Friday.

Her comments came at an open house expo held by the Department of Housing on the lawn of the National Insurance Board complex.

Mrs Coleby-Davis reported that her ministry has identified 36 lots in West Heights Subdivision, and eight in Pineforest Subdivision in West Grand Bahama for home construction.

Additionally, she said there are ongoing discussions with the Grand Bahama Port Authority for land in Heritage Subdivision.

“We are working swiftly to acquire the land… and I think we are looking at 100 lots (there),” she said.

She said the Davis administration in its Blueprint for Change made a commitment to deepen the path to homeownership for Bahamians.

“The Davis administration is committed to using unique and creative approaches to addressing the housing needs of the Bahamian people,” she said.

Mrs Coleby-Davis noted that the development of its public-private partnership programme has allowed the government to meet its mandate in providing affordable homes.

In New Providence, she reported that the first phase of the Pinecrest project in New Providence is sold out.

Mrs Coleby-Davis, who recently toured the subdivision, reported that the Pinecrest project is progressing on time and within cost, despite bottlenecks in the global supply chain and the fluctuating cost of materials.

The Pinecrest project is a PPP initiative between the government and Arawak Homes Limited.

The minister said this partnership is an example of the initiative that her ministry wants to duplicate in many housing developments that the government intends to bring to Bahamians.

She invited other private housing and construction firms to join the government in its mission of providing affordable homes.

Friday’s open house expo was held to assess the appetite for the homes that the government intends to build on the island.

She stressed that while the department is committed to providing affordable housing, it is not free housing.

The minister encouraged Bahamians seeking housing to begin saving towards the down payment for their mortgage.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said all applications must go through the Department of Housing. She said the team at DOH will assist and guide applicants through the process.

“The Ministry of Transport and Housing is on a mission to expand the path to homeownership,” she said.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said the housing expo marked an exciting day where the dream of homeownership will be a realisation for many Grand Bahamians.

“This Davis-Cooper led administration is fulfilling the promise made to the Bahamian people in our Blueprint for Change. We stated that we are committed to housing as a basic right, and pledge to increase access to affordable housing by creating new incentives,” she said.

She said the island has been through so much in the past three years and many are relying on the government for assistance.

“There are so many people who are homeless; there are people living in dilapidated structures and so we are trying to find ways to assist through the Ministry for Grand Bahama and in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Social Services, and we will get it done,” she said.