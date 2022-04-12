‘We Don’T Know How Long Our Money Will Last’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

RISING prices brought on by inflation have created a difficult situation for some people who were already struggling financially before this latest hurdle.

The Tribune recently spoke with several people seeking help at the Department of Social Services’ Baillou Hill Road office, who spoke about how they are feeling the economic pinch.

“I hate to go in the food store,” a woman from northern Abaco, who asked not to be identified, said. “Everything is extremely high. It’s terrible. It’s stressful. I just was telling someone I don’t know how they expect for you to get healed and do better. A person like me has chronic kidney disease – so how am I supposed to recover when it’s always some kind of pressure or stress?”

She has been in Nassau since September 2019 after Hurricane Dorian devastated her island. The mother was put in a hotel just five weeks ago and also gets a food coupon at the end of every month through government assistance.

She wants to go back to Abaco, but the family’s home is not finished.

“They (social services officials) put me at a hotel temporarily, assisted housing. Every Monday, I have to come in to get an extension,” she explained.

“Every Monday until I get sorted out. I don’t know how long that’s going to last because you know they’re always putting the pressure on you saying ‘You don’t have no family members’. . .I came here out of Dorian, so the majority of my family back in Abaco.”

On top of her living situation, she has experienced a number of health issues such as being diabetic.

“I just was working last year at Fish Fry, but I just got sick. I just started to feel bad. I hurt my foot and I got cut and it wouldn’t heal. So I had to stop working. Then after that I buck my foot…”

She said she recently had surgery and lost her toe.

She said she has worked periodically since leaving Abaco, however she has had a few setbacks.

“When I came from Dorian, I was working at Fusion - I was a cook there. I stopped working because of the pandemic. During the pandemic, I was one of the head cooks at Super Value. “Ended up catching COVID after a couple months and then COVID did me so bad. It took me like three months to recover, so I didn’t go back. After that I started doing my own thing and then I got job out Fish Fry up to December last year.”

The Tribune spoke with another mother who was seeking government assistance. The woman, who did not want to be named, said the rising prices on food and other goods has been “extremely difficult”. The 56-year-old’s husband is also disabled so she is the main breadwinner.

She does part-time work cooking and also has to sell water and drinks during off season. She said the family’s internet was recently cut off, hampering her son’s ability to continue his studies.

Lisa Thompson, who was at the department yesterday getting assistance with groceries, said she is doing her best.

“I’m just taking it (inflation) in stride because there’s nothing you can do to change it. You just have to take it slow and be careful what you spend,” she said