Artist Turned Ambassador Presents Royal Cartoon

AMBASSADOR-AT-LARGE for Cultural Affairs Jamaal Rolle presented a copy of a Tribune cartoon this week to the British High Commission.

Mr Rolle, who recently left his Tribune role to take up his ambassadorial appointment, presented a copy of the cartoon he drew for the visit of Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He said: “I truly enjoyed (the) courtesy call with Her Excellency Sarah Dickson, British High Commissioner to The Bahamas.

“We exchanged gifts and indulged in engaging discussions with a primary focus on how to advance our Orange Economy and key projects on how to build a stronger partnership with projects in the United Kingdom for Bahamian Creatives.”