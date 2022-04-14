Fuel Costs Up - And So Is Price Of Fish And Hot Cross Buns

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE rising cost of fuel coupled with inflationary pricing at grocery stores have sparked price increases among fishermen and bakeries that produce the Easter season favourite - hot cross buns.

Yesterday, two bakeries and one of the associations that represent fish and conch vendors at Potter’s Cay Dock told The Tribune a price increase was inevitable given the current economic climate.

Cathy’s Bakery co-owner Kim Gold said the high cost of eggs and raisins along with a doubling of the price on pans was a key contributing factor in how her hot cross buns were priced this season.

Last Easter Ms Gold said her plain buns were priced at $12.95 per dozen and $15 for raisin buns. However, this year she is charging $15 for plain and $18 for those with raisins.

“The eggs alone — the price is high,” Ms Gold said yesterday when contacted by The Tribune. “Two weeks ago, or maybe three weeks ago including VAT, they were almost $4. Now some stores have them priced at almost $7 and some seven plus just for a dozen regular eggs and it’s ridiculous.

“I haven’t seen a gigantic increase in flour but definitely eggs. I have also seen a super increase in the raisins also because they know bakers need those for buns.

“With that alone when you could have charged a certain price you now have to incorporate this eight-dollar carton of eggs. So, you have to go up a dollar or two.

“Also, the price of the baking pans for the buns, the store where I got mine a few weeks prior I would have spent $1.50 inclusive of the lid, but now I’ve had to pay $3 for each pan with lid so that’s double.”

Ms Gold said while some customers have complained about paying more for Cathy’s buns, she has had to turn down some customers due to having limited baking capacity as a home-based business.

Da New Model Bakery added yesterday that their pricing increased by about a dollar. However, bulk ingredient purchases allowed the bakery to curb the price hike.

“This year we were able to absorb rising costs somewhat,” Giovanni Johnson, a manager at the store, said. “Because (we were) getting a lot of stuff ahead of this time we are able to absorb it. There was a slight change in price but nothing really, really crazy. We went up like a dollar. Last year they were like $12.”

He said business was a little slow, but admitted that Bahamians are usually last minute with orders.

He anticipated having to bake about four batches—80 dozen buns per batch—this week.

Fish and conch vendors have also been challenged by the cost of fuel, according to Ormanique Bowe, Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit and Vegetable Vendors Association president.

She said: “Because of the rising price of fuel in the past few weeks most of the conch guys and fishermen have been complaining of it affecting their catch because they can’t stay out long. They have to refuel in Chub Cay and Bimini and it’s expensive.

“I believe that it’s now $200 plus for a kit of snapper. So, because of the cost a lot of the boats did not bring snappers.

“The market now has a lot of Margaret fish because the snappers are more expensive. Even the cost of conch has gone up. One conch is now between $4 and $6.”

Ms Bowe said something must be done about the rising cost of fuel — which is now more than $6 a gallon in New Providence — as vendors were definitely feeling the pinch, which translated to higher costs for consumers.