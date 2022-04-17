Man In Hospital After Shooting On Milton Street

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Milton Street on Saturday morning.

At around 11am, police were alerted to the sound of gunshots by Shot Spotter technology. A unit responded and on their arrival at the scene they were informed that a man had been walking along Milton Street when he was approached by the occupants of a white jeep.

A gunman then reportedly exited the jeep and shot the man. The victim was transported to hospital in a private vehicle where his condition is listed as stable. This matter remains under active investigation.