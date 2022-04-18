Body Found In Waters On Grand Bahama

Police are investigating after the body of man was found in waters on Grand Bahama.

Shortly before 10am on Sunday, police received a report of the body being found in waters at the rear of a church in Lewis Yard.

According to initial investigations, the decomposed body was found by a resident fishing in the area who contacted police.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body floating wearing only torn black Polo boxing briefs.

The body was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.