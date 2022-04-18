Woman Dies After Pinewood Drive Shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon.
According to reports, at around 3pm two women were outside a building on Pinewood Drive when an armed woman approached and fired at them.
One of the women was shot multiple times.
She was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.
A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and is assisting police with their investigation.
