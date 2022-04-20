Potter’S Cay Vendors Still Waiting

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

VENDORS at Potter’s Cay are still waiting for the government to authorise the repair work to fire damaged stalls.

A fire burned six stalls to the ground last year and left two others damaged.

Last May, then Agriculture Minister Michael Pintard said the Minnis administration had plans to assist vendors at Potter’s Cay who lost their businesses due to the fire.

At the time, he said, the assistance would come in the form of building material, adding there were plans to mark out the location for the rebuilding of six stalls.

However, the stalls are still not rebuilt.

In February, a Potter’s Cay vendors association representative said she was satisfied with the temporary plans the Davis administration has for the area, which at the time she said should be “out in the next week or two”.

However, yesterday, Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit, and Vegetables Vendors Association president Ormanique Bowe said she was told two more signatures are needed to finalise the repair work.

“I spoke with the minister about two weeks ago and he said he’s still waiting on the final signing off from (the) Ministry of Works,” Ms Bowe said yesterday. “I think it’s the quantity surveyor that they’re waiting on now and once they get that in hand, work should (come) I think in another week or so.”

She also said: “The quantity surveyor I think it was in his hands who does all the supplies and materials that they need and stuff like that — itemise and everything like that and I think it goes back to the minister. I’m not certain, but I know it’s two more signatures that need to be done to finalise the plan.”

In February this newspaper reported that executive officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs recently met several top union executives to discuss a number of administrative matters regarding the public markets and the rebuilding of the six stalls on Potter’s Cay Dock that were destroyed by the fire.

During the meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting presented the Ministry of Public Works’ plans for the construction of the stalls. A press release from the ministry said it is anticipated that the new stalls will provide the model for other stalls at Potter’s Cay.