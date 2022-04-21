Scholarship Fund To Benefit From Cathedral Art Exhibition

AN exhibition is being held by artist Jé-Rome Harris Miller, titled Colours of Celebration 2022. The event will be held tonight at the Dean Patrick L Adderley venue at Christ Church Cathedral Hall on George Street, at 6pm.

The artist, who was born in Nicholls Town, Andros, is an active member of the cathedral congregation in various ministries, who holds to a personal philosophy of “be kind and help someone”.

His first exhibition, Bold, was held at the former British Colonial Hilton in 2006.

Part of the proceeds will be in aid of the University of The Bahamas Winston V Saunders Memorial Scholarship Fund.