Editorial: Too Soon To Declare Success In Tackling Murders

MURDER in our country is continuing at a pace – with two men shot dead yesterday, adding to a woman shot dead on Sunday, and following last month which was one of the deadliest months on record in our nation’s history.

Last month, 22 people were killed, and two murders in one day yesterday show that the problem is far from going away.

All the more frustrating then to see a communications director in the Office of the Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, yesterday claim the government is seeing success in its fight to stem a gang war.

Mr Rahming took the opportunity to criticise the previous administration for sending a number of senior officers on reassignment, a move we ourselves criticised in this column.

In March of last year, after Assistant Commissioners Clayton Fernander, Leamond Deleveaux and Kendal Strachan found themselves reassigned, we wrote that “surely there must be a better way that we can use the talents of those who have given so much – and nearly given everything – for our country”.

We are glad to see such talents being utilised – but as the blood on the streets yesterday showed, it is far too early to be declaring success in the fight against crime.

Mr Rahming complained that “when we politicise the process of crime there’s an impact” as he pointed his finger at the previous administration for its decisions.

He also said the previous administration “takes credit for crime not understanding that for the last two years there was a pandemic and now what we’re seeing is the proliferation of that process” – despite the fact that Police Commissioner Paul Rolle previously claimed that the reduction in crime “has nothing to do with COVID. I never saw COVID gone out and lock nobody up and I ain’t see COVID on patrol. We were out there”.

The Commissioner called claims that the decline in crime was influenced by lockdowns and curfews “nonsense”. Mr Rahming may wish to have a discussion with the Commissioner.

As it happens, we agree with Mr Rahming that lockdowns had an impact, but it is far, far too soon to be declaring success – and to do so smacks of the politicisation of crime that Mr Rahming claims to oppose.

It was just last month that saw 22 people killed, and a gang war rage across our nation. Last month. Mr Rahming may see promising signs but to declare it on a day when two people were shot dead shows the effort is far from over.

The US has issued a warning to visitors to “exercise vigilance” due to the high levels of violent crime, with four armed robberies reported to the US Embassy in the past month in areas frequented by tourists.

We should all be hoping for success in the fight against crime, and for that success to come as soon as possible – but the deadly day yesterday shows we have a long way still to go.

Rodney Moncur

To say Rodney Moncur is outspoken would be an understatement.

In the past, he has threatened the managing editor of the Guardian, insinuating he would expose private details if he were not left alone. He was aggressive towards the Chief Reporter of The Tribune, Khrisna Russell, when she questioned him about his opposition to the 2009 Marital Rape Bill, saying that he could “climb on top” of his wife whenever he pleased.

He has frequently marched calling for the return of the death penalty for the hanging of murderers.

And he has often instructed men on his radio show and social media to send their wives to the straw bed. He has denied he is a misogynist.

Mr Moncur has now been hired as a consultant by the Ministry of National Security as a “violence interrupter”. It has not been revealed how much he is being paid, when he was hired or what benefits he would receive. The taxpayers have not been graced with that information as yet.

The government considers Mr Moncur to be a community leader who will help to solve the issue of crime, because he is familiar with the community and can reach those who cannot ordinarily be reached.

The government has not distanced itself from any of Mr Moncur’s other views, such as those on marital rape, or his view that birth control pills are “evil” and “cancerous”, or that the gender equality referendum was “witchcraft”.

On his Freedom March show yesterday, Mr Moncur said that he was “working with young people. I’m encouraging them not to commit crime”.

He also said he was encouraging the government to bring legislation to hang murderers – will the government now make clear whether it plans to act on that? We wait to see as officials continue to receive Mr Moncur’s counsel.