Moncur Has Govt Job - As ‘Violence Interrupter’

THE appointment of former senator and talk show host Rodney Moncur as a consultant in the Ministry of National Security was yesterday defended as a key component in the government’s plan to fight crime in inner-city communities.

Communications director Latrae Rahming confirmed Mr Moncur’s consultancy as a “violence interrupter” insisting his appointment brought value in that the controversial talk show host understood the dynamics of those communities and was trusted by people living there.

Mr Rahming, who works in the Office of the Prime Minister, could not say how much Mr Moncur was being paid, when his role took effect or what perks he would receive.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis raised several questions about the issue in the House of Assembly on Wednesday and asked the government to confirm the appointment.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who frequented Mr Moncur’s show before being elected to office, could not be contacted yesterday for comment.

Mr Rahming said: “The Ministry of National Security has engaged former (opposition) Senator Rodney Moncur as a consultant on crime. We have said before that crime is a multifaceted problem that must be tackled from a community level and a policing level.

“We have said that violence interrupters were a key component in solving the issue. We are using community leaders in our approach.

“We believe that in order to solve community crimes you have to use people from the community who understand the dynamics of the community, who understand the gangs in the community and I can certainly say that Mr Moncur has been a proponent and advocate for quite a few years, particularly a proponent of the death penalty.

“It is our hope that individuals like Carlos Reid and Mr Moncur who have an extensive understanding about the inner (city) community could help enhance government, the police force, intelligence on hot spots or possible persons who could be at risk in the community, young people.

“So, I think we have to have appreciation that crime exceeds policing and the issue of crime means using persons who are familiar with the community who could reach people who ordinarily cannot be reached.

“So,I think Rodney Moncur has that experience.”

Asked whether the appointment could be viewed as a conflict of interest, Mr Rahming said: “I think that you could agree that you have to use key persons in solving crime on the community level, right?

“If there is someone influential in the area, particularly in the Bain Town area or any area that has an impact on crime the police will use them. We’re using Carlos Reid.

“There (are) a number of people who are violence disruptors. This is a key and new initiative the government is rolling out as part of our programme and so I think that in solving crime from a community level you have to use individuals from the community,” Mr Rahming said.

In December 2016, then Official Opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner appointed Mr Moncur to the Senate.

The appointment was seen as controversial at the time because Mr Moncur’s conservative opinions diverged from Mrs Butler-Turner’s stated positions.

In the past, Mr Moncur has called birth control pills “evil” and “cancerous” and was also a vocal critic of the June 2016 gender equality referendum, calling the exercise “witchcraft”. He erected a billboard outside his office urging people to vote ‘no’ to all four questions.

The justice of the peace has also frequently marched for convicted murderers to be hanged.