Moncur Has Govt Job - As ‘Violence Interrupter’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
THE appointment of former senator and talk show host Rodney Moncur as a consultant in the Ministry of National Security was yesterday defended as a key component in the government’s plan to fight crime in inner-city communities.
Communications director Latrae Rahming confirmed Mr Moncur’s consultancy as a “violence interrupter” insisting his appointment brought value in that the controversial talk show host understood the dynamics of those communities and was trusted by people living there.
Mr Rahming, who works in the Office of the Prime Minister, could not say how much Mr Moncur was being paid, when his role took effect or what perks he would receive.
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis raised several questions about the issue in the House of Assembly on Wednesday and asked the government to confirm the appointment.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who frequented Mr Moncur’s show before being elected to office, could not be contacted yesterday for comment.
Mr Rahming said: “The Ministry of National Security has engaged former (opposition) Senator Rodney Moncur as a consultant on crime. We have said before that crime is a multifaceted problem that must be tackled from a community level and a policing level.
“We have said that violence interrupters were a key component in solving the issue. We are using community leaders in our approach.
“We believe that in order to solve community crimes you have to use people from the community who understand the dynamics of the community, who understand the gangs in the community and I can certainly say that Mr Moncur has been a proponent and advocate for quite a few years, particularly a proponent of the death penalty.
“It is our hope that individuals like Carlos Reid and Mr Moncur who have an extensive understanding about the inner (city) community could help enhance government, the police force, intelligence on hot spots or possible persons who could be at risk in the community, young people.
“So, I think we have to have appreciation that crime exceeds policing and the issue of crime means using persons who are familiar with the community who could reach people who ordinarily cannot be reached.
“So,I think Rodney Moncur has that experience.”
Asked whether the appointment could be viewed as a conflict of interest, Mr Rahming said: “I think that you could agree that you have to use key persons in solving crime on the community level, right?
“If there is someone influential in the area, particularly in the Bain Town area or any area that has an impact on crime the police will use them. We’re using Carlos Reid.
“There (are) a number of people who are violence disruptors. This is a key and new initiative the government is rolling out as part of our programme and so I think that in solving crime from a community level you have to use individuals from the community,” Mr Rahming said.
In December 2016, then Official Opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner appointed Mr Moncur to the Senate.
The appointment was seen as controversial at the time because Mr Moncur’s conservative opinions diverged from Mrs Butler-Turner’s stated positions.
In the past, Mr Moncur has called birth control pills “evil” and “cancerous” and was also a vocal critic of the June 2016 gender equality referendum, calling the exercise “witchcraft”. He erected a billboard outside his office urging people to vote ‘no’ to all four questions.
The justice of the peace has also frequently marched for convicted murderers to be hanged.
Comments
M0J0 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
when the rich benefited greatly under the previous administration hardly heard much noise, why cant a man of humble and small means not be allowed a chance to maybe do something good with his ability to speak and gain attention from the public.
ThisIsOurs 50 minutes ago
"hardly heard anything". where y'all is be? Did you leave the country when all the questions were being asked about who was "Shell America" and what happened when the BPL board refused to sign some dubious contracts? And remember the guy connected to the Holoweskos who offered to buy up all govt buildings and manage it?
Seriously where y'all is be?
As to giving anyone a "chance". Sure. Someone with the DEMONSTRATED characteristics and skills to do the job. Not because "you young" or because "you live in the community" or "you Bahamian".
As far as I know, living in the community" isnt the sole qualifucation for anything, other than drug dealing lookout
We now have a ton of ill appointed ex ministers and board members who can claim "experience" at the executive level.
thomas 21 minutes ago
" isnt the sole quali-fuc-ation for anything,...I see what you did there, and we all have it.
moncurcool 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
So we back to the urban renewal way of being able to run urban renewal because you live urban renewal?
If Moncur was such a violence interruptor, then why has he not done it in his community and solved the violence? Why are we always doing the same stupidity in this country?. Hiring people who have no track record of solving the problems we are paying them big money to do. Another hand in the cookie jar getting paid for political support pre election.
