Armed Robberies On The Rise

ARMED robberies are on the rise in New Providence, according to Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander who urged people to be vigilant as they move about.

The incidents have not been concentrated in any one area of the island, he said, and victims have been hit while at ATMs, gas stations and food stores.

“It’s spread wide from all over,” Mr Fernander said. “That’s why we want to alert everybody. We just completed our weekly COMPSTAT meeting where all the commanders are present and they give a report on all the crime activities. We have a mapping of all of the armed robberies from January to today’s date (yesterday) and the general area.

“It’s really all over. It’s not just in one or two particular areas. Sometimes it happens at the food store. If you’re leaving the food store if you’re not paying attention and as you move to the parking lots to get into your vehicles.

“As I’ve said, the ATM machines that are spread all over with the banks and even some of the service stations where machines are when people are leaving.”

He said on Monday night, a woman sitting inside her vehicle near a pump was approached by three armed men who held her at bay and took the car. The assailants were pursued by police a short time later.

“The occupants of the vehicle abandoned that vehicle and they all ran in separate directions. Officers gave chase and that area was saturated with additional officers and they were able to come up with two of the individuals and they are now in custody.

“The vehicle was recovered and there were no injuries during that arrest and I want to assure members of the public and want them to be on the alert that the armed robberies we have noted that there is a lil’ uptick with respect to armed robberies where individuals are being robbed of their vehicles. So, please I’m saying to members of the public let’s try to be vigilant as you move about. As you’re coming home, call somebody ahead that they could be up to ensure that you’re home safe.”

Tourists have also been hit by armed robbers, Mr Fernander said. Four of these incidents were pinpointed in a recent United States crime advisory to its citizens.

He said this was concerning, adding some tourists had also been robbed while at a golf course recently.

“Every right-thinking Bahamian should be very concerned about that and if they know who the culprit is with respect to that recent matter on the golf course they should turn him in and turn him in now. Because that is our bread and butter. If the tourists stop coming then we are finished and we will not stand by and let a handful of individuals destroy our country and Bahamian people have to understand we may say they are the criminals killing up one another. No. The picture is bigger than that. It’s a country that they are destroying.

“Every right-thinking Bahamian’s hands should be on board.”

Police are urging people to not visit ATM machines at night and not to leave vehicles running unattended.

He said homeowners should also ensure trees are trimmed and people should visit the nearest police station when they do not feel safe while driving.