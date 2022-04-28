Celebrating Our Heritage

By PAVEL BAILEY

CLIMATE change’s potential impact to Bahamian culture was highlighted at a ceremony at Clifton Heritage National Park celebrating World Heritage Day yesterday.

Clifton Heritage Authority chairman Chris Saunders and Secretary General of UNESCO Bahamas Desiree Bevans spoke at the function. Mrs Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, also attended the event.

Mr Saunders spoke of the tremendous danger climate change posed to Bahamian culture.

“This year we celebrate under the theme ‘heritage and climate’ which is very appropriate that we met out here to talk about that. Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the greatest threats facing our cultural and national resources and our world heritage sites not only here in The Bahamas, but worldwide,” Mr Saunders said.

“One in three natural sites and one in six cultural sites are currently threatened by climate change — that means things can go away. Worldwide we’ve seen cultural and natural heritage sites threatened by wildfires, storms and in some cases mass bleaching events.”

He also warned that a few degree celsius increases in the climatological scale could mean the “wipe out” of beaches, islands, cays and our cultural heritage. He said that his organisation is working with relevant world agencies to integrate heritage site preservation into climate action plans for future generations.

“The hope is for all of our monuments and sites not only here in The Bahamas, but worldwide are fully integrated into climate action and strategies both as a shared global asset. So that not only us here in The Bahamas appreciate it but worldwide people appreciate it as well, but be a part of safeguarding it from climate change and making it a focus to make sure that climate change does not eliminate all of our resources, our heritage and making sure that it stays here for future generations.”

Ms Bevans echoed his sentiments by saying that Bahamians need to take a moment to appreciate their culture and that they also need to do what they can to protect it for future generations.

“Our main objective of World Heritage Day, also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, is to raise awareness of culture and heritage in the general public. It also focuses on community heritages, sensitivity and vulnerability as a part of the endeavour to preserve it.

“The goal is to bring people from all around the world together to learn about one another’s cultures, histories and customs,” Ms Bevans said.

At the end of the ceremony Mrs Davis along with members of the Clifton Board planted a Lignum Vitae tree near the ruins of the slave plantation Great House before going on a heritage tour.