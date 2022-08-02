Police investigate suspected suicide

POLICE are investigating a suspected suicide that occurred on Saturday in New Providence.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 7pm police responded to a report of a male hanging on a property in the area of Marathon Road, north of Robinson Road.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed the man showed no signs of life.

Police are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this incident and said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist police with probing this matter is asked to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or visit the nearest police station.