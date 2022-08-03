70 percent goal before mask mandates are lifted

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that officials are hoping to have 70 percent of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 before lifting the remaining mask mandates in the country.
He also said the government is hoping to reach its vaccination goal by the end of the year.
According to the government’s latest vaccine tracker, more than 170,000 people have been fully vaccinated in The Bahamas to date, while more than 159,000 people have received their first dose.
“We are now somewhere between 54 to 56 percent and I say that very loosely,” Dr Darville said yesterday ahead of a Cabinet meeting. “We have now brought in the paediatric vaccines as well and we’re hoping to reach 60 percent within a few months and hopefully, reach our target of 70 percent by the end of the year.
“Once again, we’re pleading to the country and those who have not received vaccines to please come forward and get their first and second jab and for those who need boosters, the centres are open. Let us begin to work together to achieve the target of 70 percent in the country by the end of the year.”
The government’s push to get more Bahamians vaccinated comes amid heightened calls for the remaining mask mandate to be removed.
While mask wearing is not required in outdoor settings, it is still largely required indoors.
Speaking on the issue last week, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis told reporters government would consider removing the COVID-19 protocol if another 20,000 people were to get vaccinated.
Asked yesterday what officials considered the ideal number of people to be vaccinated to lift the measure, Dr Darville said there was no ideal number.
“There’s really no ideal (number),” he added. “It is a lot of associated factors within country. One of the things that we’re committed to is the World Health Organisation’s mandate for 70 percent of the population to be vaccinated by the end of the year.
“It’s out there. Many other Caribbean countries are trying to meet that particular target. The reason why that’s important is because we believe that if we get at that level, it will prevent a large influx of individuals to our hospital systems in the event that we start to see higher instances of COVID in country.
“Fortunately for us right now, the numbers appear to be trending downward and we have already petitioned the CDC for us to go back at Level Two, which is important to us in our tourism sector as well as our economy.”
He also said once the country meets its vaccination target and virus cases and hospitalisations remain low, “we will be able to reduce or even remove the mask mandate”.
Previously, only people aged 12 and older were eligible for doses in the country; however, children aged 5 to 11 years are now able to have access to COVID-19 vaccines thanks to a donation of 24,000 paediatric doses from France last month.
Dr Darville said since the government launched its vaccination programme for children last week, there has been a good turnout.
“We launched on the 28th,” he said. “We had a very good turnout. I think about 63 to 68 young individuals received the vaccines. We’re starting vaccinations again today (Tuesday) and we have about 66 bookings and a lot of walk-ins and so we’re watching it very closely because we’re just ironing out the kinks here in New Providence and of course, we’ll be rolling it out in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands as soon as we work pout all of the logistics and the timing for each clinic.”
Yesterday, Dr Darville was also asked how soon vaccines for the monkeypox virus could be in country.
However, he was unable to give a timeline, only saying “it would be sooner than later”.
He added: “We have been working from day one with our partners at the Pan American Health Organisation. We are definitely in the community. We are presently starting consultations with those in the border, customs and immigration and some of our uniformed individuals. We are presently reaching out to high-risk groups in the tourism sector and so the list goes on and on and so we’re working very closely with PAHO and we realise that it’s important for us to stay on top of it.”
carltonr61 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
The World Bank and IMF wrote us warnings that The Bahamas cannot return to restrictions in education availability, covid business restrictions transactions and that that we lost 9.7 billion dollars in cash-from your hand to in -hand-to-hand money circulation. According to UNESCO the world lost our pre school early learning ABC 123 friendships socialization and away from home basic maturity independence mind formations. With zero medical benefits, that our Governor General has received vaccine 1-2-3-4-5-6 and still got covid why is vaccination failure being enforced like a Blackmagic satanic obeah ritual to get a job or enter school? Money motivated Judas. The Bahamas is ful of Judas'. Even as medical doctors here and around the world that the vaccines are also killing Bahamians, the poor Hippocratic Souls know their monetary and spiritual graves.
User1234 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
I think this guy may have got his doctorate off the internet?
carltonr61 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
So why are you cursing the internet but also use it. Just get a compass and pen then mark every sqft of Ballou Hill Road. Smart person.
TalRussell 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Health and Wellness Minister Comrade Dr Michael Darville shouldn't have been hoping to have 70 percent of the population see the benefits of being amongst our colony's vaccinated against COVID-19 before health officials completely remove the remaining face covering mandates in the colony. More than 13 billion free doses of life saving jabs have now been safely jabbed into arms popoulaces' globally. .. Hundreds of millions populaces' were not left crossing fingers and hoping to avoid hospitalization. ... The minister's time can best be utilized fix Prince Margaret Hospital. ... And straighten out the profiteering and diverting healthcare assets enriching private hospital shareholders..― Yes?
carltonr61 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Bottom line. The computer mind that funds the WHO=PAHO AMERICAS - Caribbean/ Agencies for Africa and EU G7 States, The Russian Federation, India with South Asia, Oceania with the Pacific's all share a divergence on vaccination results. Israel, the most scientifically honest nation that follows each vaccinated Jew's health after vaccination is furious that they allowed their people to be quad vaccinated as they have failed the promised immunity guaranteed result after a single shot. They have been bamboozled, screwed, fckd then left to recover millions from adverse side illnesses. Theirs with the USA vaccinated Armed Forces are no longer fighting forces but rely on nukes alone. Then, there is the Ukraine, the grounds where vaccine profits were to spent in Soddam and Gomorrah.where it not for Putin.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
No one wears masks now ...... Pointless to try and enforce this stupid rule anymore.
professionalbahamian 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Forget the 70% - it is not based on the current science regarding covid. Think, study, evaluate, decide honestly please Bahamas.
carltonr61 10 minutes ago
@proffessional. Yea man. Too much gates money being pumped slacked into politicians pockets. Our health don't mean a st. But the computer guy lost his investment Ukraine paradise for non man/woman species. Covid profits dream investment Ukraine hotel and beach utopia for computer guy profits from PAHO/WHO is gone. WHO/PAHO is just dust in the wind and powerless fake.
