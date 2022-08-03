Burial date to be finalised after migrant bodies released

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE League of Haitian Pastors in partnership with the Haitian Embassy will be organising the burial process of unidentified victims from last month’s boating tragedy.

Dr Jean Paul Charles, the league’s president, told The Tribune yesterday that a date for the burial service will be finalised after the bodies have been released by the Bahamian government.

He also revealed it is likely the victims will be buried at one of the government cemeteries, adding “we think it might be (the one on) Cowpen Road.

“We’re waiting for the government to release the bodies first and then there’s the process of identification and we’re waiting on that,” Dr Charles said. “We’re working very close with Haitian Embassy and then when the government releases the bodies, then we will have a meeting with the Haitian Embassy to see when we can proceed with the burial together with the Haitian Embassy and the Bahamian dignitaries. I have already spoke to some of them like Bishop (Delton) Fernander and Bishop (Laish) Boyd from the Anglican and… so whenever the government will release the bodies to the Haitian embassy, then I will contact them for when the burial is to be held.”

According to police, some 50 people were travelling on a 33ft twin engine vessel that was enroute to Florida on July 24 when it overturned in rough seas near Blackbeard’s Cay around 1am.

The tragedy left 17 Haitians dead, including a pregnant woman, while several people are still believed to be missing.

During a press conference last week, Public Hospitals Authority’s Managing Director Aubynette Rolle, revealed that five of those victims have been identified – one male, a one-year-old, a 13-year-old girl, and two women.

When contacted for an update yesterday, Ms Rolle said no additional bodies had been identified beyond the five already accounted for by relatives.

The Haitian government has already committed to covering the funeral expenses for the victims who died in the incident.