COMMONWEALTH GAMES: LaQuan Nairn wins GOLD in the long jump

Photo Gallery LaQuan Nairn wins gold LaQuan Nairn has won gold for The Bahamas in the long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (AP Photos/Alastair Grant)

LaQuan Nairn won gold for The Bahamas in the long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Thursday.

Competing at the Alexander Stadium, Nairn finished ahead of Sreeshankar Sreeshankar of India and Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa to give The Bahamas its first medal of the competition.

• More news to come