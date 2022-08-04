FNM to address Gibson case ‘when details emerge’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard says the party will speak more to Long Island MP Adrian Gibson’s pending court case in September when more details are expected to emerge.

During a press conference at the FNM’s headquarters yesterday, Mr Pintard was asked whether the party still stood behind the Long Island MP in light of recent developments surrounding the case.

He maintained Mr Gibson is still a member of the FNM family and as such, will receive as much moral support as necessary.

“We made it very clear, Adrian is a member of our family,” he replied. “We will give him the moral support required, we do not know the facts relative to his case, we are likely to find out in September, those statements are made available to his attorneys and of course, the general public will know what the facts are.

“We’ll then further address the issue at that time. But in terms of moral support, we will give him and any member of our team all support as any parent would for a child that is facing significant challenges. We believe that the judicial system is a fair one. So, we are going to trust the process in terms of the judiciary, and we will give them the moral support, but we make no comments in any direction about whether or not there is guilt or innocence in this matter and we’ve made that very clear.”

There have been calls for Mr Gibson to resign as an MP as a result of the allegations.

FNM founding member Maurice Moore told The Tribune last month he feels a decision should be made after the court makes its judgment in the case.

“His lawyers may advise him as to what to do, his chances of being convicted on the charges or what (are) his chances of being cleared on the charges,” he said.

“But I would not want to give any prediction at this time; let the matter be decided in court and based on that, a decision has to be taken at that time. I would not attempt to prejudge on a matter like that (because) that is a serious matter. I’d rather the court deal with that and make a decision.”

Mr Gibson will next appear in court on September 14.

In June, Mr Gibson was arraigned in a a Magistrate’s Court with six others on corruption charges in connection with his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Minnis administration. The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

However, last month, Tanya Demeritte, one of Gibson’s co accused, took a plea deal and admitted her involvement in the alleged scandal. The deal requires her to testify against Gibson.