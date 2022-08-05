U20 Worlds: Keyshawn Strachan qualifies for final of javelin

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

KEYSHAWN Strachan was the top qualifier in the men’s javelin while both 4x100 metre relay teams failed to advance out of the first round yesterday as Team Bahamas continued competition at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Strachan threw 78.87m to lead Group A and all qualifiers into the final. Ukraine’s Artur Felfner had the second best mark at 75.77m, Max Dehning was third at 73.10m and Hungary’s György Herczeg threw 72.63m to round out the list of automatic qualifiers in the 12-team field.

The final takes place today at 6pm local time.

The men’s 4x400m team will also compete in opening round heats at 12:15pm.

Feltner, the silver medallist at last year’s U20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya, has posted a world U20 leading PB (personal best) of 84.32m, this season.

Last year in Nairobi, Strachan finished seventh with his throw of 70.30m on his second attempt.

In 2022, he improved to the second leading mark in the world this year with his national record-setting throw of 79.89m.

“Each season, I have seen my growth,” Strachan told World Athletics.

The women’s 4x100m team of Shatalya Dorsett, Lacarthea Cooper, Paige Archer and Javonya Valcourt ran a season’s best time of 46.51 but finished seventh in heat one.

The men’s 4x100m team also turned in a season’s best time of 40.09 to finish third in heat one but did not qualify.

In the women’s 200m, Archer fell just short of the list of 24 qualifiers and finished 25th overall. Her time of 23.92 was a new personal best and placed her fourth in heat two.

Lacarthea Cooper ran 24.44 to finish seventh in heat four, 40th overall.