Woman comes forward as police seek to identify boy found dead in pond

A WOMAN has come forward to police to file a missing persons report following the discovery of a child submerged in a pond on Tuesday.

Police said late last night that they were following significant leads in identifying the child found at the pond at Oakes Field Sports Centre.

Officers said the woman presented herself to the Criminal Investigation Department at about 10am yesterday.

Preliminary reports suggested that a group of young boys swimming in waters at the Golf Academy made the discovery.

Police said last night that they would conduct an official investigation to confirm the identity of the child.

• In a separate report, police said that five of the 17 people who died when a boat capsized off Blackbeard’s Cay on July 24 have been identified.

The five are: Mary Saimphorin, Kourtney Volmyr, Annette Mesidor, Bobley Fertilus, and Altanice Ivroy.

Approximately 60 people were on board the gray 30ft Mako Cuddy when it capsized.