Devynne Charlton won the silver medal in the 100 metres hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday.

Her time of 12.58 saw her finish ahead of England's Cindy Sember with 12.59 and behind Nigeria's Tobi Amusan with 12.30.

It is the second medal for The Bahamas at the games after LaQuan Nairn won gold in the long jump.