Opposition ‘not provided details’ of Dorian memorial events

THE Official Opposition has pushed back against claims that it supported a week-long event to observe the anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Dorian, insisting it was “inaccurate”.

Last week it was announced a week-long national memorial with various activities in honour of Hurricane Dorian victims, survivors and first responders will be held beginning next month.

While the initial announcement came during the OPM press briefing on Thursday, a separate statement was later released giving more details of the activities.

However, the Free National Movement took issue with comments attributed to press secretary Clint Watson that the opposition supported these events, adding it would be a non-partisan and unifying effort.

“The Leadership of the Opposition would like to make it abundantly clear that this statement is inaccurate,” the FNM said in a statement Friday. “The PR team from the Office of the Prime Minister made passing comments of the government’s desire to commemorate the occasion and expressed hope that the Opposition would participate.

“However, up to the time of OPM’s press release we were not provided with the details of the proposed events which would have assisted us in understanding the nature of what was being proposed and allowing us to make a decision if we were participating or had recommendations.”

The FNM also took issues with the assertion that the events planned for next month was the first government recognised memorial since the passage of Dorian.

“While we were in government on several occasions initiatives were organised (which involved government officials and organs) to pay tribute to those persons who had lost their lives and to honour those persons who played a major role in rescue, recovery and rebuilding efforts throughout the days and months following the passage of Dorian,” the FNM said. “Again in the absence of a formal invitation or meeting we are in no position to comment on the details of the events that the government proposes to hold.”

There has been controversy over certain aspects of the event particularly the national memorial concert to be held at Baha Mar that will feature local talent as well as famous American gospel singer, Cece Winans, who will be headlining the event.

“Furthermore, the term ‘celebration‘ upon initial review seems to be out of place against the backdrop of this devastating and catastrophic Hurricane that made a life changing impact in the country in September 2019.

“Moreover, any concert being planned should be anchored by world-class Bahamian talent supported by our friends who we may wish to invite to participate from overseas,“ the opposition statement read.

“Grand Bahama and Abaco should be the primary locations for such events unless the Nassau concert was a benefit event to raise badly needed funds to improve families devastated by Dorian. We do support a bi-partisan commemoration of the passage of Dorian.

“However, let us have a respectful discussion about what this involves. Once again we encourage the organisers of such events to use the bulk of the resources available at this time to help our residents who are in need of home repairs in the midst of this hurricane season,” the FNM’s statement said.