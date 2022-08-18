American tourist who died in Exuma ‘had COVID symptoms’

THE man who is said to have suddenly died at Sandals Emerald Bay, Exuma, complained of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday, according to police.

“So, from Saturday until his death he was self-quarantining,” police told The Tribune yesterday.

While the man, believed to be 70 years old, was said to have been in possession of identification, next of kin have not yet officially identified him.

According to NBC, the resort yesterday said: “We can confirm reports coming out of the Bahamas that, sadly, a guest has passed away from apparent natural causes.

“Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the guest’s family, and we remain in close contact to provide support during this difficult time.”

The death comes a little over three months after three Americans, all in their 60s, were found dead at Sandals.