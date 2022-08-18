Capri Sun drinks recalled

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) yesterday informed the public about Kraft Heinz’s recall of 5,760 cases of their 6.6 ounce Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavoured juice drink blend.

The recall is due to the potential for a Clean- In-Place (CIP) solution entering the production stream as several consumers complained about the taste of the affected product.

In an official press release yesterday, BAHFSA encouraged consumers to report concerns.

“BAHFSA encouraged consumers to report product concerns and follow up same with a visit to the nearest medical facility,” the agency said in a press release.

The agency said to date the Surveillance Unit received no confirmed reports at the Princess Margaret Hospital regarding the affected product.

“As a major importer of food from the United States and out of an abundance of caution to protect our most vulnerable, our children, BAHFSA wishes to advise the public to check their store shelves, storage areas, and pantries to determine if they are in possession of the Wild Cherry flavored juice drink blend with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023,” BAHFSA said yesterday.

Local stores have been advised not to sell or consume the product, but to discard the affected product.

In the statement, BAHFSA said the manufacturer’s code on the pouch is 25JUN2023 WXX LYY #### where “XX” maybe 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10 and “####” is between 0733-0900. Additionally, the Manufacturer’s code on the carton is 25JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404 where “XX” may be 01, 02, or 03 and “####” is between 0733-1000.

Anyone who may have consumed the product or has shown signs of illness is asked to visit their health care providers immediately.

According to international reports, this is not the first time the company’s drinks have been recalled, however, Kraft said its “actively working” to resolve the matter.

“The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation,” Kraft said in a statement.