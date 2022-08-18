Munroe: Don’t speculate over murder

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe urged the public to be careful with “what they run on with” regarding the death of Omar Davis Jr, adding there was no need for speculation as police will get to the bottom of what led to this gruesome death.

“You have a grieving family,” he told the public. “You don’t want to add anything to the suffering and grief that they have by running on with nonsense.”

Mr Munroe said there was no acceptable reason to take a person’s life outside of self-defence, insisting that until people stop the mindset that they “have the power of God”, murders will continue in the country.

The minister spoke to The Tribune at the home 21-year-old Davis shared with his mother at Fox Hill. Mr Munroe said he visited with the family as Davis grew up in the St James Road community, off Kemp Road, which is in his constituency. He said the young man was doing all he needed to do to be successful in life.

“One thing that I would say is that as Bahamian people we need to understand that when you have a death you have human beings involved and so I would exhort the public to be careful with what they run on with,” the MP said.

He continued: “The police are investigating and they will get to the bottom of it. I have some confidence in that and then they will advance the case and so we don’t need to speculate at this point.

“We just need to let the police do their job and in due course - you would have seen the police is very open with the press - they will come and they will give a statement. They will update on what it is. I don’t care why, there is no reason.

“Other than a man threatening your life, for you to take someone’s life, there is no reason. I don’t care how mad you get. I don’t care about any of that.

“The only thing we recognise is self defence and we know this young man, this young man was doing everything correctly to advance himself.

“So, I don’t care what it is. If you were acting in self defence why would you do all of this?”

Mr Munroe said Davis’ character spoke for itself.

“He was avoiding negativity. He was advancing himself. He was putting himself in a position to help himself and his family and yet you have this evil that comes and this happens,” he said.

“The only way that you will block out evil is with good. I know that Bahamian people don’t like to hear it, but you have wicked evil in the world and we have to recognise it. We have to understand that just as Omar decided to be different and to do what is right, that’s what stops bad from doing bad things.

“There is no amount of proper upbringings, there is nothing other than application for him to be valedictorian at CI Gibson and the only thing I would divulge from the conversation with his mother is he was aiming to do it at his university and ending up with a 4.0 grade point average.

“It tells you that this was a committed young Bahamian advancing himself and so it is not only sad but tragic that this happened.”