Political leaders speak out on death

By LETRE SWEETING

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described as “truly unbearable” the death of Omar Davis Jr, saying all must get involved in fighting the scourge of violence in the country at a time when Bahamians are experiencing heavy hearts.

Mr Davis said “we must be relentless” in turning the tide in the nation, as he addressed the murder of the 21-year-old who was preparing this week to return to the United States to begin an internship at a noted audit firm in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Official Opposition leader Michael Pintard said the death sent shockwaves throughout the community and called for all to demand that “senseless bloodshed” in the country come to an end.

“To lose him in this way when he was about to embark on the next stage of his life feels truly unbearable,” Mr Davis said as he spoke at an education conclave at Loyola Hall. “Here we have a young man whose resolve to escape violence had fueled his outstanding achievements in our public schools and in further education. His determination and his success reached and inspired so many.

Mr Davis offered his official condolences and urged Bahamians to pray and come together to stop the spread of violence.

“We pray for God to wrap his arms around the family and hold them tight, just as we pray this for all of our families and there are far too many who lose loved ones to violence. You are not alone. We add to our prayers our shared determination to come together as policy makers, as community leaders, as clergy, families and friends or neighbours to do ever more to fight the scourge of violence even when, or especially when, our hearts are this heavy.”

He added: “We must be relentless.”

“One way to honour the memory of those whom we have lost is to work harder and harder to turn the tide to create hope and healing to prevent future tragedies,” Mr Davis said.

In a statement issued yesterday Mr Pintard also gave his condolences and demanded that the community come together to combat violence on the streets.

He said: “The killing of Omar Davis Jr, a young man with much potential, has sent shock waves throughout our country as yet again, families and the community that have given them birth, record another tragic demise of another young man.

“We must all collectively continue to call for and demand that the senseless bloodshed and human carnage cease on our streets.”

Mr Pintard also expressed condolences for all families that have suffered the loss of someone to murder or violence.

“We also offer our condolences to all of the mothers, fathers and family members of all victims of murder in our country. Please know that each of you are in our thoughts and prayers. Omar’s story and his journey represents a bright light, a ray of hope for our young people, especially our young men, that once you apply yourself there is truly nothing you cannot achieve. His dogged determination to succeed against all odds was and will forever be an inspiration to many,” he said.

On Tuesday, the partially decomposed body of a man was found in a garbage bag inside the trunk of a vehicle near the Centreville Food Market. It was identified as that of Omar Davis, Jr 21. Police Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson added it appeared that the body was in the early stages of decomposition and could have been inside the vehicle for about 24 hours.