Athletes not satisfied with Grand Lucayan accommodations have been moved

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said the athletes who were not satisfied with their accommodations at the Grand Lucayan Resort are being accommodated at another property.

The resort - which serves as the athlete’s village for the NACAC Championships held in Freeport – experienced a loss of power as a result of a blown transformer on Thursday.

When asked to respond to reports regarding issues about accommodations at the Grand Lucayan, Minister Moxey said the concerns of the athletes were immediately addressed.

“There has been an issue which started with a transformer that blew and created some challenges, but immediately we went into action and allowed some athletes to go to another property,” she explained.

There are three hotels on the property, but she did not say where the athletes were moved to.

Around 400 athletes are in Freeport to compete in the fourth edition of the North American Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association at the GB Sports Complex, August 19-21.

Minister Moxey left the Heads of Government meeting in New Providence to fly to Grand Bahama when she learned of the challenges.

“We are on top of it, and I believe the visitors are now in a good place. I have spoken to the teams individually hearing their concerns, and allowing them to express their concerns, and we have been addressing them. They are now happy,” she said.

Ms Moxey indicated that hosting the NACAC Championships in Grand Bahama was done in record time.

“One thing that needs to be said is The Bahamas took this on and did this in 90 days when it’s actually an 18-month process.

“Grand Bahama island was selected because GB needs it. We have been through Dorian; we have been battered, and that’s why that property, Grand Lucayan, would have presented some issues,” she explained.

Ms Moxey explained that the system has not been utilised for a long time and could not handle the volume (of usage), causing a blow-out of the transformer.

“It is a beautiful property, it’s working the way it is supposed to work, and the guests are happy and excited. The buses pick them up and take them to the stadium,” she said.

"You know we look at GBI as the home of events and entertainment. We want to make sure we go above and beyond to exceed their expectations.

“This happened and we have been addressing it immediately. I was at a Heads of Government Meeting and left there to come here to be on the ground ensuring that everything is in order. I am satisfied to say it is, and we are catering to the needs of the visitors.”

Asked her response to critics who say “why rush it and bring it to GB in such a short time?”, the Minister for Grand Bahama said she will continue to fight to get GB whatever it needs.

“I say to them that since Dorian and the pandemic we have people who haven’t had a job in two years,” she said. “We had hotel properties that have been closed. We had businesses that closed, and we have families hungry that need help. So, whatever we can do, and I can do to ensure that GB gets what it needs to get, I am going to do it and I am going to fight for it.”

“And so our government is one of compassion where we look to bring to this island and to Abaco, and areas that have been impacted, the much-needed help that it deserves.”

Minister Moxey said the island is experiencing a significant economic impact because of the NACAC Championships.

“I can’t begin to say how important it is. We have people who are now able to earn money. They are able to pay their bills - the taxi divers, bus drivers, vendors, hotels, transportation providers, everyone. And so, the impact is widespread. The island is booked out solid,” she added.

“I am grateful to the government and NACAC, and all those working to make it happen. And the teams for being here and making GBI the home of this NACAC Championships, and helping us honour Anita Doherty who has done so much for the sporting community.”

Ms Moxey is also pleased that residents are supporting the event too.