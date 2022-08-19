‘OMAR KNEW KILLER’: Commissioner says murder scene has been identified

By LETRE SWEETING

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said yesterday that police have identified where 21-year-old Omar Davis, Jr, was murdered and that he knew his killer.

Commissioner Fernander told reporters that one of the five men in custody has been assisting authorities with their probe into the gruesome homicide.

He said by Monday someone would face court for the murder.

“Between now and maybe Monday, someone will be going to court for that,” he said. “We know that where the body was found the incident did not happen. We have located the scene where it happened. I intend to have a press conference just before the individual goes to court.

“Based on the investigation so far, we know they knew each other,” Mr Fernander said of Davis and his killer.

The victim’s family was updated yesterday at Police Headquarters on the progress of the case, he said.

“They were very pleased as to where we were at with respect to the case,” he said.

Speaking about the wave of rumours and speculation circulating on social media about the incident, the Commissioner said: “Social media is the devil. We don’t investigate in the media, we deal with facts and evidence.”

Despite this, Mr Fernander thanked the public for their continued support as police conducted their work.

On Tuesday, Davis’ mother, Gia Whymns, said she was struggling to come to terms with her son’s death and revealed that leading up to his death Davis was badly beaten.

This incident sparked reaction from politicians and Bahamians alike.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the murder as “truly unbearable” and Official Opposition leader Michael Pintard said there needed to be an end to “senseless bloodshed.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also warned the public to stay away from speculation and rumours as police would investigate and find out what led to the murder.

On Tuesday, the partially decomposed body of Davis was found in a garbage bag inside the trunk of a vehicle along with a large knife, near the Centreville Food Market.

The body was identified as that of 21-year-old Omar Davis, Jr.

Police Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said it appeared that the body was in the early stages of decomposition and could have been inside the vehicle for about 24 hours.

Police said five males between the ages of 20 and 56 were in custody assisting police with their investigations.

Davis’ mother, Gia Whymns, said her son’s funeral will be at Pilgrim Baptist Church on September 10, followed by a burial on the same day.

Commissioner Fernander said in advance of a person being charged for Davis’ death next week, police will be conducting a press conference on Friday to give an update on the investigation.