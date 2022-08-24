ALICIA WALLACE: Tips for going back to school

THE school year is about to begin, and parents and guardians are trying to get ready. There are still uniforms to buy, books to source, rides to arrange, and schedules to set, re-work, and set again. As happy as adults are about school reopening, it is challenging to shift from summer break to all-day school, five days per week. The to-do list may seem short, but requires quite an investment of time and energy, along with the will to brave the heat and traffic if you are in New Providence. Before the school-is-reopening hustle and bustle turns into the rush to get everyone to school and work on time, it can be helpful to make a plan that would make the transition easier and set children up for a good year.

For every family, and even for every child, that are systems and practices that can be put in place to help them to succeed. Children need to be equipped to enter and participate in the learning environment. Simply dropping them into a classroom does not work for most children. Here are eight ways to prepare for a good school year and support children from September to June.

1 Provide nutritious meals. We all know this is one of the most important factors in all of our lives. Not only does food give us physical energy, but it helps our brains to function. During the summer months, we have seen how much children can eat, how their activities affect their appetites, and how meals can help them to understand the structure of the day. Breakfast is one of the best parts of the beginning of the day. As the first meal, it sets the tone. Give children something nutritious that they enjoy. Just as all adults do not like breakfast food, all children do not like breakfast food. For those who do not like eggs and bacon and may not enjoy pancakes or french toast, consider other options. Cereals, yogurt, fruit, granola, sandwiches, or even smoothies may be preferred. For some, it could be fun to make smoothie bowls. Decide on a delicious base, and allow children to choose from an assortment of toppings. It’s quick, it gives them some autonomy, and ensures they get a few food groups in before they even leave the house.

Lunch can be tricky, but be open to hearing from your child, particularly about whether they would like to have packed lunch or purchase a hot lunch at school if you are able to be flexible. Some children would rather buy lunch with their friends, some like to bring leftovers from dinner, and some like to trade items from their lunch bags. If they find it embarrassing to have a packed lunch, they may toss it in the trash, then find it difficult to focus in the last hour of the school day. There can also be issues with the lunches available at school, from lack of attention to allergies and dietary restrictions to lines that are too long for everyone to be served in enough time to eat and enjoy. Pay attention, ask questions, and make changes where possible.

2 Encourage hydration. It is hot. We know it. Many schools do not have air conditioning, and we all experience the electricity outages that make it difficult to function. Encourage your children to drink water. Yes, juice is great at lunch time, but drinking water throughout the day is necessary for good health. Ensure that your children take a bottle of water to school every day, and try to pack it so that it stays at the temperature they like so they are more likely to drink it. If one bottle is not enough, pack more or encourage them to refill at school. Just as important as encouraging them to drink water is ensuring that administration and teachers understand that children need to drink water, and that means they will need to go to the restroom. They should not be prevented from using the restroom as needed, and parents need to push schools to move away from denying restroom use as a lazy form of discipline or classroom management.

3 Get comfortable attire. Most schools require students to wear uniforms, but it should not be taken for granted that this is simple and comfortable. Pay attention to fit and comfort, and recognise that they are not the same thing. An article of clothing may fit and still be uncomfortable. An article of clothing can also present challenges to children who struggle with motor skills. Ties can be uncomfortable and difficult to put on. Are there alternatives? How can this be made easier? The same goes for shoes. Fit is just one element, and there is more to consider, including durability and comfort.

4 Provide necessary supplies. It is already a bit late to start buying supplies, but many are waiting for the VAT-free days as they continue to save. Buying textbooks is always a challenge as the prices are high and the supply always seems to be below the demand. Whether you have to wait for a new shipment, find a used book, or just keep searching local bookstores and online stores, it may be a few weeks before your children have everything they need. Remember that it can be anxiety-inducing for children to go to school knowing they do not have everything they need. Although they may not tell you, they may be worrying about homework assignments they would struggle to complete without the book, or being penalised for not bringing the book to class. Get ahead of these issues by giving your children letters for the teachers to explain the missing items. If you can, send emails as well, but the hardcopies will be helpful for your children in case teachers claim they never received your emails.

5 Adjust responsibilities. During the summer months, many parents and guardians try to create structure for their children, and this often includes responsibilities. Children may have additional household chores, help with younger children, get small jobs (including with family members and friends of the family), and enroll in other activities. Some of these things may not be realistic during the school year. It may be necessary to cut back on chores. Remember that learning is not a passive activity. It is work, and it takes energy, so it is normal for children to have less energy for things they used to do when their days were mostly free.

6 Show genuine interest. Children are asked, over and over again, the same empty question. “How was school?” It is similar to “How are you?” as it prompts the automatic response of “fine” from most people. It feels like a question that is asked as a matter of routine rather than true interest. Ask more open questions. Did anything interesting happen today? What did you do at lunch time? Do you have any projects coming up soon? Ask them how they feel about specific classes, and note that this is a different question from how they are doing in the class. Have real conversations abut their day, what they found challenging, what was enjoyable, and how they are working to meet expectations. Make an effort to focus on more than their academic performance.

7 Help others out. As simple as the previous six suggestions may seem, they are challenging for people with low incomes, very little time to spend at home, no car, and parenting alone. Children benefit from community and understanding that they are a part of it and have important roles to play. If one of their friends never has lunch, consider sending an extra sandwich. If another child has no way to get home from volleyball practice and your child is going, offer that ride. Encourage your children to help others, whether it is working through a difficult math word problem or tying their tie after physical education. Model good citizenship and community living by demonstrating and practising care for others.

8 Ask for help. Needing help is not a character flaw. There are organisations, groups, and individuals willing to help prepare children for school, from purchasing uniforms and snacks to paying for hair braiding for the first day. If you are not comfortable reaching out to family members or friends, look for posts on social media, particularly in Bahamian Facebook groups and on the pages of non-governmental organisations to see what is being offered. It is okay to ask for help, and it is okay to accept it too.