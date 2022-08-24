Vendors unhappy over placement of booths

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE NACAC Championships brought excitement and economic boost for Grand Bahama, however many of the small vendors at the event left “disappointed” over poor sales and placement of the booths.

“This was an epic failure for many of us,” said one vendor of the three-day event.

The vendors believe that placement of the booths in the parking lot outside the stadium away from spectators was one of three reasons for the lack of foot traffic and sales.

Mayloise Ramsey, and her sister, were among dozens of vendors who paid $400 for a booth at the Grand Bahama sports complex. The sisters, as well as other vendors, said they did not make enough sales to even cover the cost of the booth, much less the cost for inventory.

“We paid $400 for the booths out here. This was really an epic failure for many of us,” she said in a recent interview.

In addition to the poor booth placement, the vendors outside were not allowed to sell sodas and water at the event.

“The stipulation was that you could not sell sodas and water because they were selling it on the inside for $2. And so, when people were coming outside for it, we could not sell it,” Ms Ramsey said.

She noted that the spectator entrances were positioned way off to the far side of the parking lot some distance away from where the booths were set up in the centre.

“Many people did not know we were here until about 7pm on Friday evening when they did finally announce it,” recalled Ms Ramsey. “So, this was an epic failure, especially for the vendors who paid so much money. We did not even make our $400 back to be honest and I am highly disappointed.”

Ms Ramsey felt that the booths should have been set up somewhere inside the complex rather than outside in the parking lot.

“We should have been on the inside because once people are inside you don’t want to move or come back outside, and it was really hot and the spectators want to be able to catch all the races. So had they set up the vendors on the inside it would have been more successful. But it was a failure.”

Another frustrated vendor who did not wish to be named said it was a big loss for her and she would not want to do it again.

The woman was also upset that they were prohibited from selling soft drinks and water in the parking lot to people.

“In reality, it has been disappointing, especially being one of the first vendors to make payment for the booth,” said the woman. “There are some people making money, but for the most part not many. The location is also poor because people are on the inside sitting down and they are not going to come outside to purchase something to eat.”

The elderly woman said although she was first to pay for a booth, she was given one in the back line.

“So that makes it hurtful, it is just not right. I would not come back again,” she complained.

Trisky Smith was also unhappy about not being able to sell soda and water.

Conditions were hot and it was felt that one entity should not be able to solely capitalise from selling soft drinks and water.

“I feel it is not practical because we could not sell things like the drinks, and they had people on the inside catering while we were on the outside not making money,” she said.

She also mentioned that the placement of the entrance gate was an issue for them as well.

“The gate people were coming from was at the end. They only just changed the gate entrance yesterday (Saturday) in the front of where the vendors’ booth was positioned, and that was better and you were able to make a couple of dollars. But we paid $400 for the booth and still it was not profitable and that’s not including our inventory we had to purchase. “I still have inventory in my fridge because the business was just not there,” Ms Smith said.

She hopes that things are different the next time an event is held at the complex.

The NACAC Championships were held in Freeport for the first time on August 19–21. Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey hailed the event as a success and said the economic benefit was widespread on the island.