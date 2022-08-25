Dead fish in video 'probably from catch that was dumped'

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Dead fish video

A VIDEO of scores of dead fish scattered ashore on Delaporte Beach made the rounds on social media yesterday causing concern.

However an environmentalist Eric Carey, Bahamas National Trust’s executive director, told The Tribune based on his assessment the dead fish on the beach were from a catch that was dumped.

He said it was probably a case of someone who went fishing and faced some challenges such as their freezer going bad which caused them to dump the fish overboard.

Mr Carey said: “If you look at the fish you can see that there are a number of fish that have been cleaned and gutted. Fish that have been caught and processed by humans.”

He sought to clear up speculation that the scores of dead fish were caused by an act of nature, red tide, chemical poisoning, or other ideas people have been coming up with.

He said he assumes the little fish that were found on shore were probably being used as bait fish by the fisherman.