A response to letter of critique

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am surprised that a prolific editorial writer, Kevin Evans, who I do not know any more than the man in the Moon, submitted an extensive drivel about me the other day. With all of the pressing national issues confronting our wonderful nation, many inflamed by the disjointed policies of the former administration and its hapless leader, Evans could find the time to craft a lengthy critique of yours truly.

Ordinarily, I do not respond to abject stupidity. For the record, I have been a proud member and supporter of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) since the 1970's. My credentials can never be seriously questioned by people who are trying to suck up to the FNM and it's juvenile leaders. Evans went on to suggest that I received a contract up at ZNS (for which I did not beg or seek) due to my perceived PLP ties. Obviously, he either does not know or chose to ignore the fact that I have been hosting assorted talk shows for more than fifteen (15) years, perhaps while he was still wearing short pants and tennis shoes.

I would never offer any sort of advice to Pintard. It is interesting, however, that Evans thinks that I am on that sort of run. I always supported the former PM, the Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham. His personal politics had absolutely nothing to do with this. I support leaders and not pretenders. I used to believe that Minnis (FNM-Killarney) was made of prime ministerial material. That belief was quickly dashed to the ground where it remains to this very day.

I am a Business consultant in my day job and the Lord has caused me to excel at the same. As an ordained minister of The Gospel, the Lord Jesus Christ ensures that my whole wheat bread is buttered and the Guava jam laid on. I do not need to act as a propagandists, unlike some others who have nothing else to do with their liberal time. In future, I would be obliged if misguided people would deal with the real issues. Ortland H. Bodie Jr. is not, thank God, one of them. Pintard may well become PM but, not in this life time.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, Jr.

Nassau,

August 25, 2022.