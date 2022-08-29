Sands: Minnis era is over

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands wants people, including those who identify themselves as party supporters, to understand that the “Hubert Minnis era is over,” warning the organisation will not support anyone who has different agendas from the party’s leadership.

“Dr Minnis would’ve said in 2012 in very pointed words that the ‘Hubert Ingraham era is over.’ Well, ten years later, the Hubert Minnis era is over,” Dr Sands said in an interview with The Tribune yesterday. “We have elected a new leader. We wish Dr Minnis well as he is a member of our parliamentary caucus - and that said, the strategic direction of the Free National Movement now will be determined by the duly elected leader of the party.”

Dr Sands’ comments to this newspaper comes after a FNM Meritorious Council Member was assaulted last week by another party member, said to be a supporter of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

The incident was said to have taken place at the FNM’s Golden Isles Constituency Association meeting at Gerald Cash Primary School on Tuesday.

FNM officials later said the man who was assaulted required medical attention due to “significant” injuries that included a fractured jaw.

FNM leader Michael Pintard has since condemned the attack.

The Tribune also understands that the altercation, including potential disciplinary action for the said member, was discussed at the FNM’s executive committee and the central council’s end of month meeting last week.

While Dr Sands could not speak to the outcome of those meetings yesterday, he said all members agreed that the action was out of line and will not be tolerated in the future.

He said: “So, when you look at the situation now, bear in mind that there are many people who identify as supporters of the Free National Movement, but they may not be actually members.

“With that said, I am being very intentional about the metaphor, if you identify as something, then that’s what you are. So, you know, the public doesn’t see the technicalities and, you know, we want to be very clear when I think the leader, Michael Pintard, the leadership, chairman, myself, secretary general, etc, want to be very, very clear that violence of any kind, whether it’s verbal or physical, whether it’s bullying, that there is no place for it in a Michael Pintard led Free National Movement, none whatsoever.”

The attack comes as the FNM is battling the public perception of a rift inside the party between those who support Mr Pintard and those who support Dr Minnis.

Asked yesterday if this was posing a major challenge for party officials as it seeks to rebuild the FNM following its crushing election defeat last year, Dr Sands replied that it was not.

In fact, the party chairman said the organisation has become more vibrant and active over the last several months.

“So, the FNM as of August 20,2022 is a far more vibrant and active organisation than it was in November of 2021,” he continued. “The structure of the party has been strengthened. Its participation of party officers in many of these appointed and elected committees, there is consensus building that is taking place on a weekly basis.

“We have outstanding and working committees that are engaged in developing platforms for the organisation. We recognise that our primary focus ought to be on national building first in preparation for the opportunity to lead this country once again and that is our primary focus.”